Elon Musk & Tucker Carlson Interview - Election Night Special, at Mar-a-Lago

Elon Musk & Tucker Carlson full Interview - Election Night Special, at Mar-a-Lago.

Elon Musk has said he will push to cut the number of federal agencies if Trump takes the White House and gives the billionaire a position in his administration.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson's online show from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Musk said he wanted to help Trump make government more efficient. Musk, a key Trump supporter, is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the owner of X, formerly of Twitter.

"The American people have given Donald Trump a clear mandate for change. The future will be amazing." (c) Elon Musk

Late last night, Elon posted a meme of him carrying the sink in the oval office with the following message. "Let that sink in"

Trump previously said he wanted to give the billionaire a position in his administration.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854034776815972649

Adding:

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R-S.C.) has proposed "dismantling Washington as we know it."

Elon Musk agreed with him.

A businessman set to take a job in the Trump administration has said he intends to push for a reduction in the number of federal agencies in the US to make government more efficient.

"We have a huge bureaucracy, we have over-regulation. We need to let America's builders build," he told Tucker Carlson.

Trump previously promised to destroy the "deep state,"





