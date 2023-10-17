Massive TOS-1A attacks sweep Ukrainian positions in Kupyansk forest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A massive attack by Russian Army with the Heavy Flamethrower System TOS-1A Solntsepek, swept Ukrainian troops in a forest area near Kupyansk. The thermobaric munitions of Solntsepek burned enemy positions which would have made it possible for the Russian assault group to carry out further attacks.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY