Yah's Misfits 1-18-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
1 follower
10 views • 7 months ago

In this Torah Portion we cover Genesis 41. Then we finish 3-headed Eagle Empire in 2 Esdras. If you like, read 2 Esdras 11-12. A perfect prophecy from Yah, no time lapses between any of these empires along with Daniel’s. We also discuss the enemies of the 7 Ecclesia's in Revelation 2 & 3. The 2nd head in 2 Esdras 2:11-12 is the United States, which is in fall now and we be devoured by the #rd head. The 3rd head is the Vatican, the synagogue of satan (modern day Pharisees), the Jesuit Order, Gog, and the Nicolaitanes (Catholic Church). Who are the Nicolaitanes? Finally, we will discuss the 7 Ecclesias in Revelation, along with their enemies. This is a much watch, since we are living in this prophecy today!

biblestudytorah
