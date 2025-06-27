BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Cell Phone - Ruffalo Blames Whites - NY Communist Mayor
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
10 views • 2 months ago

Trump family in phone service licensing deal, touts a US$499 device


Donald Trump’s family business licensed its name to launch a U.S. mobile service and a $499 smartphone on Monday, calling it Trump Mobile, in the latest deal brokered by the president’s children to capitalize on his last name while he is in office.


https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/2025/06/16/trump-organization-enters-phone-market-with-499-trump-mobile-device/



Trump Mobile Launches A Bold New Wireless Service for Americans


June 16, 2025 NEW YORK, NY — Alongside the team from Trump Mobile, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump unveil T1 Mobile, a transformational, new cellular service designed to deliver top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value and all-American service for our nation’s hardest-working people.


https://www.trump.com/media/trump-mobile-launches-a-bold-new-wireless-service



Actor Mark Ruffalo decries 'extreme wealth' controlling country, says billionaires causing nation's problems


"Avengers" actor Mark Ruffalo declared last weekend that billionaires and "White people" are creating the country’s problems, not immigrants.


While attending a "No Kings" rally against President Donald Trump in New York City on Saturday, the actor spoke out against Trump’s immigration policies, saying that the immigrants the administration is allegedly targeting are good people, while wealthy Americans and "White people" are the ones committing the crimes.


https://www.foxnews.com/media/actor-mark-ruffalo-decries-extreme-wealth-controlling-country-billionaires-causing-nations-problems



Hours After Maine Gov. Defies Trump to His Face, Feds Hit Her with Investigation


A federal investigation of Maine’s refusal to comply with Title IX is underway after Maine’s governor told President Donald Trump the state would continue rejecting his executive order on keeping men out of women’s sports.


At a Friday meeting with governors at the White House, Trump and Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills clashed, according to a video posted on X.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/hours-after-maine-gov-defies-trump-to-his-face-feds-hit-her-with-investigation/ar-AA1zAfxc



Rep. Andy Ogles Urges AG Pam Bondi to Revoke Citizenship of Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran “Little Muhammad” Mamdani and Deport Him to Uganda Over Ties to Terrorism Sympathizers


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/rep-andy-ogles-urges-ag-pam-bondi-revoke/



RIGHT ON CUE: Any And All Criticism of Zohran Mamdani is Suddenly Islamophobic


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/right-cue-any-all-criticism-zohran-mamdani-is/



Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65 Million on ‘Gender Affirming Care’ – Including for Minors


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/zohran-mamdani-wants-spend-65-million-gender-affirming/



Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s plan for city-run grocery stores is ‘Soviet’ style disaster-in-waiting, business owners say


https://nypost.com/2025/04/05/us-news/socialist-nyc-mayoral-candidates-city-run-supermarket-plan-under-fire/

gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
