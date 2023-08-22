Vaxxed South Carolina Sheriff Found Dead At Home 💉 (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 17, 2023
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell died suddenly at his home Monday, according to the Dillon County Coroner’s office.
Pernell, 61, worked Monday and didn’t seem to have any problems before he collapsed in his home, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said.
