© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▪️Russian troops have launched massive strikes on enemy facilities in Ukraine.
In Kyiv, explosions occurred in the Fastivs'kyi and Buchans'ka districts: fire broke out at the site of the strikes.
▪️In the Odesa region, the port infrastructure of the Izmail district came under fire again.
In Kiliya, kamikaze drones hit a grain terminal and fuel tanks at a local oil depot.
▪️Ukrainian air defense systems were again useless in Zaporizhzhia.
According to preliminary information, a helicopter shop at the Motor Sich plant was hit.
▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defenses, the enemy launched a series of attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.
Russian troops met the advancing units with concentrated artillery fire, forcing them to retreat.
▪️A Ukrainian missile launched from the direction of Druzhkivka fell and exploded at a market in Kostyantynivka for unknown reasons.
According to the latest information, 17 people were killed and more than 30 were injured.
▪️The AFU continue to launch strikes, including cluster munitions, on populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration.
Civilian infrastructure and residential houses were damaged during the shelling. A woman died and nine other people were wounded.
▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU are trying to gain a foothold in Robotyne under Russian artillery fire.
Russian troops have halted attacks on the center of the village, holding the defense on the southern outskirts.
Source @rybar