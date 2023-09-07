Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 6

▪️Russian troops have launched massive strikes on enemy facilities in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, explosions occurred in the Fastivs'kyi and Buchans'ka districts: fire broke out at the site of the strikes.

▪️In the Odesa region, the port infrastructure of the Izmail district came under fire again.

In Kiliya, kamikaze drones hit a grain terminal and fuel tanks at a local oil depot.

▪️Ukrainian air defense systems were again useless in Zaporizhzhia.

According to preliminary information, a helicopter shop at the Motor Sich plant was hit.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defenses, the enemy launched a series of attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Russian troops met the advancing units with concentrated artillery fire, forcing them to retreat.

▪️A Ukrainian missile launched from the direction of Druzhkivka fell and exploded at a market in Kostyantynivka for unknown reasons.

According to the latest information, 17 people were killed and more than 30 were injured.

▪️The AFU continue to launch strikes, including cluster munitions, on populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration.

Civilian infrastructure and residential houses were damaged during the shelling. A woman died and nine other people were wounded.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU are trying to gain a foothold in Robotyne under Russian artillery fire.

Russian troops have halted attacks on the center of the village, holding the defense on the southern outskirts.

