Arrest Warrant Issued for Putin, Trump Predicts His Own Arrest

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump said he’ll be arrested tomorrow in relation to charges filed by a New York district attorney, and a Dutch election indicates that resistance to the globalist green scheme is rising. Also, investigative journalist and senior editor for The New American magazine, William F. Jasper, discusses the significance of the United Nations’ corrupt International Criminal Court.