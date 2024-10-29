BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Key Demographic and cultural shifts impacting western civilization
TishTalk
TishTalk
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 7 months ago

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Dr. Eric Peter Kaufmann who is a Canadian professor of politics at the University of Buckingham in the UK and received his PhD from the London School of Economics.  Kaufmann has been a lecturer in comparative politics for several decades.  He has been a prolific Author of books including Rise and Fall of Anglo-America (2004), Shall the Religious Inherit the Earth? (2010) and his most recent book called “The Third Awokening”. We discuss his insights into massive shifts going on in western civilization and what that means for the future of humanity.

We are in turbulent times. Our partners for financial health are Canadian and have many options to protect your hard earned assets. For those interested in precious metals visit:

 https://info.newworldpm.com/187.html

Keywords
demographicswesternshifts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy