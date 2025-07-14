BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Michael Jackson Blood On The Dance Floor 2025 Remix By Pacsteam
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
Follow
32 views • 2 months ago

This remix is more than just music. It's a tribute to one of the greatest artists of all time — Michael Jackson — but also a wake-up call to a world where the justice system no longer protects the innocent, but serves the interests of the powerful and the corrupt.


Michael Jackson was targeted, destroyed, and used as an example of what happens when you challenge the system. Today, it’s even worse. In a world ruled by media manipulation and legal double standards, anyone can become a target.


"Blood On The Dance Floor" is not just a song. It's a symbol of the ongoing battle between truth and control — between real art and manufactured lies. This 2025 remix stands as a message of freedom, resistance, and remembrance.


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


Keywords
musicremixsynthretrocubase
