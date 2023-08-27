MAUI, HAWAII ~ SHE FOUND HER BABY’S BONES…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An “independent” journalist on the scene in Maui reports on the situation there. Horrific
Yes, I recognized the hand signals too. Why do you think I drop this kind of information? I know you have eyes that can see. I don’t want to preface everything. I want you to notice for yourself.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/