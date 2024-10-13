"Come Together Media" Live - Season 1, Ep. 8: 10-10-2024 -- "Soros, Election Interference, Disaster (Non)Relief and UN’s Global Pact"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss the George Soros’ purchase of 220 U.S. radio stations, Election 2024, the government’s abysmal natural disaster response, and the passing of the UN’s Global Pact for the Future.
The episode 8 roundtable consists of:
VinnDogg – Host of VinnDogg Radio USA - https://rumble.com/user/vinndoggradiousa
Chelsea Goodell – Director of the Former Feds Group & Creator of http://CHBMP.org
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com