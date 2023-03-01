MRNA VAX SHEDDING THEY WANT TO WIPE US OFF THE PLANET -- Kris Edelkamp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kris Edelkamp is a sweet soul, she dedicated her life to helping professional athletes, and then she realized her fully vaxxed clients were shedding - and she was getting very sick despite being UNVACCINATED. It's clear now that the mRNA bioweapon is causing second hand vax injuries. This is Kris' survival story - and the protocol she is following to stay on this planet for her husband and 5 children.
