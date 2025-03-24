Groomed and Abused by Teacher at 14 Now Warning Parents of Danger Signs - Michelle Denault

Sometimes, abuse can take on the most deceptive forms - even love. This is a difficult reality Michelle Denault had to deal with after realizing that a years-long relationship she’d had with a teacher who was 25 years older than her, was not love but grooming and abuse. She didn’t realize it was abuse until two decades after she left him at the age of 24, because she wanted to have a family. Today she dedicates her life to ensuring students are educated about the dangers and red flags of potential grooming and abuse from those in positions of authority through her ministry Voices Carry. She is also a speaker for Safe and Sound Schools, and her “Grooming 101” program has been instituted in over 100 schools nationwide. She’s currently suing the school which was fully aware a male teacher was grooming and abusing female students and even gave him a pension.









TAKEAWAYS





Typical grooming models center on fear, but sometimes they are disguised as very loving relationships





When predators move from school to school, Michelle refers to it as “passing the trash”





Kids have a normal desire for love and a natural curiosity that can be exploited by predators





Abuse can happen to anyone, so stay vigilant and remain connected with your kids and teach them to protect their body boundaries









