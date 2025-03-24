Groomed and Abused by Teacher at 14 Now Warning Parents of Danger Signs - Michelle Denault

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sometimes, abuse can take on the most deceptive forms - even love. This is a difficult reality Michelle Denault had to deal with after realizing that a years-long relationship she’d had with a teacher who was 25 years older than her, was not love but grooming and abuse. She didn’t realize it was abuse until two decades after she left him at the age of 24, because she wanted to have a family. Today she dedicates her life to ensuring students are educated about the dangers and red flags of potential grooming and abuse from those in positions of authority through her ministry Voices Carry. She is also a speaker for Safe and Sound Schools, and her “Grooming 101” program has been instituted in over 100 schools nationwide. She’s currently suing the school which was fully aware a male teacher was grooming and abusing female students and even gave him a pension.
TAKEAWAYS
Typical grooming models center on fear, but sometimes they are disguised as very loving relationships
When predators move from school to school, Michelle refers to it as “passing the trash”
Kids have a normal desire for love and a natural curiosity that can be exploited by predators
Abuse can happen to anyone, so stay vigilant and remain connected with your kids and teach them to protect their body boundaries
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHELLE DENAULT
Website: https://michelledenault.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michelle.stolleisdenault
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michellestolleisdenault/
X: https://x.com/MLDenault1228
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mldenault/
🔗 CONNECT WITH SAFE AND SOUND SCHOOLS
Website: https://safeandsoundschools.org/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/