Iran’s FM Araghchi in Moscow for ‘URGENT’ talks with Putin

💬 "Given the current situation in the region, consultations between Iran and Russia should be more serious and closer," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

💬 "During our meeting with Putin, we will hold serious and important discussions, and I am certain they will serve the interests of both countries," he added.



