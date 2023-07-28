The White Coat Summit at Supreme Court | America's Front Line Docs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America's Front Line Doctors Hold a MAJOR PRESS CONFERENCE:
On July 27, we will expose some of the largest and most corrupt racketeers between Big Pharma and government during the pandemic, and call for them to be investigated for their criminal conduct.
We will expose their:
-Collusion with Agencies & politicians
-Fraudulent data and science
-Coercive and illegal censorship to silence doctors
Streaming live on all platforms. Save the date and RT.
http://WhiteCoatSummit.com\
#WhiteCoatSummit