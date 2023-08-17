MAUI DEW FIRES: FAMILY DOCUMENTS ESCAPE FROM HIGH WIND, TO INFERNO, TO OCEAN!

The stories are finally coming out! This was an insidious attack on the innocent people. Don’t you dare throw that “unfounded theories” BS at me! The nerve! Catch up, educate yourself about what’s REALLY going on here.Thank you so much for y’all’s incredible support (besides the disinfo trolls)

I just want to help.

(I apologize for accidentally repeating a certain scene toward the end. Sloppy mistake)





Thank you Wyrmspleen for your incredible work





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



