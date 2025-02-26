Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (26 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of a mechanised brigade of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Volchansk, Dolzhik, and Zolochev (Kharkov region).

The AFU lost more than 30 troops, two tanks, an armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, three artillery guns, and a Grad MLRS.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades, and a national guard brigade close to Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Monachinovka, Kondrashovka, Podvysokoye, Kopanki, and Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 200 troops, eight motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Two Zakhist-AF and Anklav electronic warfare stations as well as an ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units hit three mechanised brigades, a mountain assault brigade, and an airmobile brigade near Serebryanka, Aleksandropol, Nikolayevka, Seversk, Konstantinovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 185 troops, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launcher, a motor vehicle, and three field artillery guns. An electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Five mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, a special forces brigade, and two national guard brigades were hit near Mirolyubovka, Zverevo, Novaya Poltavka, Kotlino, Krasnoarmeysk, Novoaleksandrovka, Peschanoye, Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to more than 325 troops, two tanks including a German-made Leopard tank, two armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicle, a pick-up truck, and two artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian forces engaged a mechanised brigade of the AFU and a territorial defence brigades hit near Andreyevka, Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyapole (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 175 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, a motor vehicle, four field artillery guns including a 155-mm Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and an ammunition depot.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, a mountain assault brigade, and three coastal defence brigades of the AFU close to Stepnoye, Ponyatovka, Dneprovskoye (Kherson region), Novodanilovka, and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU lost up to 90 troops, seven motor vehicles, an artillery gun, an electronic warfare station, and a counter-battery radar.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, depots of unmanned aerial vehicles as well as clusters of Ukrainian manpower and hardware in 139 areas.

▫️Russian air defence systems shot down five French-made Hammer guided bombs, 19 Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, and 185 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,616 unmanned aerial vehicles, 597 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,742 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,522 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,042 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,121 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.