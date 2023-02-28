X22 REPORT Ep. 3008b - Trump Was Right Again,[DS] Lies Are Crashing Down On Them,There Is No Escape,Truth Wins

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3008b - Feb. 27, 2023

Trump Was Right Again,[DS] Lies Are Crashing Down On Them,There Is No Escape, Truth Wins

The [DS] has been wrong about everything, Trump is proven right every single time. The lies are crashing down around the [DS]. There is no escape from this. The fake news [knowingly] have been lying to the people using propaganda and the people are going to want accountability. In the end the Truth always wins. The [DS] is panicking and they will trying everything and anything in the end, but the patriots knwo the plan, countermeasures are in place.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget:

http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF







