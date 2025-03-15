The Incoming Science and Tech of Holographic Crystal Healing

With Dan Willis, former military scientist and whistleblower

In 2025, it is clear that our leaders and authorities sold us a false bill of goods. We’ve been lied to, taken advantage of, targeted (and worse), in every facet of life – from education to justice to healthcare. Incredibly, American hospitals and doctors are now doing the same things Nazi doctors were criminally prosecuted for. As NASA would say, “Houston, we have a problem.” (And we have a problem with NASA, too.)

To those in the know, as much as NASA, government, and the media have tried to cover it up, there is ample proof that there are advanced civilizations out there in the universe… and even within our earth. Our world’s governments and clandestine military operations have been working with ET’s for almost 100 years and have such advanced tech that it sounds like science fiction. This includes zero-point (almost free) non-polluting energy generation, anti-gravity tech (moving will be a breeze), and medical devices which can heal most chronic diseases and more.

We know this because of the many whistleblowers who have come forward – including our guest, Dan Willis. Dan has been one of the more fortunate ones. Many scientists and inventors have been suicided for sharing details of these technologies.

Dan was one of Dr. Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project’s Top Secret military witnesses. He testified at the National Press Club in Washington back in 2001 before a packed house. The purpose of the Disclosure Project was to expose the illegal secret government operations, the ET presence, and to make these advanced technologies available to the public. Unfortunately, that wasn’t to happen.

In 1977, an ET encounter Dan had led him to work with IBM's acclaimed senior scientist Dr Marcel Vogel, on the science of crystals and consciousness. During that time, Dan got to work with the DeWarr Holographic Camera. Patented by a French scientist in the 1950’s, this device could take pictures backwards and forwards in time. It was nothing short of phenomenal. Yet even this homegrown technology was suppressed, lest people discover that time was a kind of artificial construct.

In 2022, a connection was made for an incredible, ongoing information exchange between Dan and an off-planet Pleiadean scientist. This was done via a quantum communication link (implant) in his friend Elena Danaan, an emissary for a Star Trek-like Galactic Federation. (Where do you think Hollywood gets their material from?) These ongoing exchanges have enabled Dan to develop technologies to advance healing, consciousness, and energy production.