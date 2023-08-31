You Can Stick Your Vaccine Mandates Up Your Ass

We are being given a second chance to say no to the psychopathic criminals in our governmenthttps://gregreese.substack.com





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/









Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!





It’s BACK! Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver that’s returned to the Infowars Store by popular demand!





Our fan-favorite drink mix Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back at 40% off! This advanced multivitamin formula is more delicious than ever before!





Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!





Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!





HUGE!! Every single one of our powerful health & wellness products from Infowars M.D. is now 30% OFF! This revolutionary series of lifestyle-altering products will redefine your peak physical and mental state!





Conquer life with an optimal immune system and order our Immune Support that is now 50% OFF! Boost your system naturally with ultra-high quality ingredients selected for their nature-based benefits!





Save 50% on Brain Force Plus to supercharge your state of mind and experience our powerful nootropic that delivers the mental edge you’ve been looking for!





Our hottest new item, Prebiotic Fiber is now HALF OFF! See for yourself why this jam-packed nutrient dense formula is flying off our shelves!





Infowars Platinum is thriving! Save 25% on our latest line of products that promote a healthy lifestyle globalists DO NOT want you to have!





Shared from and subscribe to:

Greg Reese

https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/greg-reese



