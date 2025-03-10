Your glasses are making your eyes worse. A conversation with Cultivate Elevate about eye health.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video Matt from Cultivate Elevate and I cover: How to Improve Your Vision Naturally | Eye Health Remedies, Exercises & The Truth About Optometry
Are you tired of relying on glasses or contacts? In this video, we dive deep into natural eye care remedies and proven methods to improve your vision naturally—even if you've already started wearing glasses.
What You'll Learn:
Natural remedies to heal your eyes and support long-term vision health
The best nutrients for eye health—what to eat for clearer vision
Eye exercises that may help improve eyesight and reduce dependence on glasses
The truth about the optometry industry and how it profits from poor vision
How EMFs, toxins, and artificial lighting affect your eyesight
The best light bulbs for optimal vision and reducing eye strain
Detox strategies that may support overall eye and body health
Must-read books to empower you to take control of your eye health
Your vision isn’t destined to decline—it’s affected by modern lifestyles and poor eye habits. But you can take action. Learn how to reclaim your eyesight naturally and protect your vision for years to come.