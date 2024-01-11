Weather Changes! GOD is Still in Control!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/weather-changes-the-lord-still-controls-the-weather/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD uses weather for many purposes. Sometimes it is to get people's attention to realize that there is a GOD larger than they thought, or realized.
Other times it is a reminder that our destiny is not our own, and that The LORD holds the keys to lives. He is our creator, and He knows the day of our birth, as well as the day that we die."
