A Grab Bag Of Anti-American Activism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Color Revolutions Are Coordinated
* Why aren’t the FBI and media unmasking these traitors?
* All they do is destroy — and steal.
* We are paying for this.
* Mega-donors and NGOs launder our $ to create/underwrite the chaos as well as the gaslighting.
* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.
* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff. Don’t fall for it.
* We have a common enemy.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 May 2024)