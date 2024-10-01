💥More footage of missile strikes on Israel - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥More footage appeared of missile strikes on Israel.
Iranian Missiles in the skies
Direct Impacts on Tel Aviv
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are to deliver a statement tonight.
At least 200-300 ballistic Missiles were fired towards Israel.
Jerusalem Post reports that around 400 missiles were launched.
Hezbollah is Launching rockets on Kiryat Shmona.
Iran struck the Israeli Army positions in the Netzarim Corridor inside Gaza.
Reports say that the Gas Platform in Ashqelon was targeted and the fire can be seen from Gaza.