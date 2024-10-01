💥More footage of missile strikes on Israel - part 1

💥More footage appeared of missile strikes on Israel.

Lots of videos and more waiting.

Iranian Missiles in the skies

Direct Impacts on Tel Aviv

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are to deliver a statement tonight.

At least 200-300 ballistic Missiles were fired towards Israel.

Jerusalem Post reports that around 400 missiles were launched.

Hezbollah is Launching rockets on Kiryat Shmona.

Iran struck the Israeli Army positions in the Netzarim Corridor inside Gaza.

Reports say that the Gas Platform in Ashqelon was targeted and the fire can be seen from Gaza.