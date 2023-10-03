BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Is FEMA’s National Emergency Test REALLY About
436 views • 10/03/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 3, 2023


FEMA will conduct a test of the nation's wireless emergency alert system on Wednesday, but its timing is a little ... interesting. For starters, Russia is testing its nuclear evacuation alert system as well. Plus, Glenn explains why he believes NO ONE should be in charge of an emergency alert system if they call your cell phone a "wireless." And should ANY president, let alone the 80-year-old one currently in office, be able to blast a message to all cell phones?


Keywords
cell phonesrussiawirelessfemaglenn beckemergency alert systemnational emergency testnuclear evacuation alert system
