Global Alert News - #398 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 25, 2023.
This report spells out what's behind the toxic releases of Hydrogen Sulfide and it's danger to Earths biosphere. Dane also reports that you can suspect when Hydrogen Sulfide is present by it's pungent rotten egg smell. Plus, more statistics on the rate of world species loss happening daily.