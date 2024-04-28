Ukrainian border guards evacuate the bodies of drowned draft dodgers.

It was also reported on Rossia-1's 60 Minutes evening talk show on Russian television.

Bodies of two men who tried to escape from mobilization were found in the Tisza River.

Ukrainian media reports that since the beginning of the SMO 24 Ukrainians have already drowned in Tisza.

--- Ukrainians refuse to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine - said a terrorist from “Azov”

▪️There are no people willing to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine; there is no one to carry out replacements on the front line.

▪️People are trying to swim across Tisa and escape to Moldova, just to avoid going to the front.







