Israel claims largest Skin Bank in the world - Where does it come from?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
173 views • 1 month ago

Where does Israel get its tons of skin grafts?

🔴 Israel boasts the largest skin bank in the world: a facility co-founded by the IDF that stores vast amounts of skin tissue ready for transplantation.

🔴 There is just one catch – Israelis themselves are apparently very reluctant to donate their own organs and tissue to such ventures.

🔴 So here’s the question: where does all that skin come from, considering that Israeli pathologists were previously caught harvesting organs from dead Palestinians without their families’ consent?

More info, Partial from the link below, also AI overview says: Yes, several sources indicate that Israel claims to have the world's largest skin bank, officially known as the Israel National Skin Bank (INSB).

Israeli officials have previously admitted to removing body parts from Palestinians and other groups. In a controversial 2014 Israeli television program, senior officials confessed to harvesting skin from deceased Palestinians and African workers, which was used to treat burns on Israeli soldiers. The director of the Israeli Skin Bank revealed that the country’s human skin reserves had reached 17 square meters, a significant amount for a small population.

https://researchcentre.trtworld.com/featured/perspectives/deadly-exploitation-israel-and-the-persistent-claims-of-organ-harvesting/

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
