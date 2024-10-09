© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
365 Days of Israel's war on Gaza 76 years of occupation.
After 76 years of Nakba, Israel's genocide in Gaza unfolds before the eyes of the world. Al Jazeera explores the context of the war on Gaza, which did not start on October 7th. It follows decades of occupation, dispossession, illegal land grabs, and an apartheid system discriminating against the indigenous people of Palestine.
Video from Al-Jazeera.