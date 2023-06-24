© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ka-52 and by the looks of it a blow to Wagner's transport
On the video it looks and it is reported Ka-52 hits a Wagner convoy on the bypass of Voronezh, against the backdrop of a burning oil depot, that is, the blow is delivered after Wagner's air defense fired (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/70649) at the helicopters.