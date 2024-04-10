Walking on Water on the Sea Of Galilee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker
Apr 9, 2024
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "walking on water" and how that applies to salvation, as he reads Matthew 14. He shows how Peter cried "Lord, Save Me!" Yet, he asked for salvation without FAITH. Today, we aren't saved by just asking God to save us, rather we are saved by FAITH in the BLOOD of Jesus Christ (Rom. 3:25). That is how we "receive the atonement" (Rom. 5:11) and the forgiveness of sins (Eph. 1:7).
