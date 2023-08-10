President Trump / Cyrus Could Be Speaker of the House In 2023 /USA Bible Code. By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

22 Av, 5783August 9, 2023





I heard Juan O Savin say that it was a possibility that President Trump could come back as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the USA.





So let;s go into the Bible Code and see if this is possible for the future, but before we get into the Bible Code, let's look at a short clip from Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson on the subject: President Trump being Messiah Cyrus.





So, the title of this video called President Trump / Cyrus Could Be Speaker of the House In 2023 /USA Bible Code.





I personally believe the Military will intervene through martial law. Devolution.







DONALD TRUMP - CYRUS - MASHIACH in bible code Glazerson

https://youtu.be/H-uc-srJfR0





