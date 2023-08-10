President Trump / Cyrus Could Be Speaker of the House In 2023 /USA Bible Code. By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
22 Av, 5783August 9, 2023
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I heard Juan O Savin say that it was a possibility that President Trump could come back as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the USA.
So let;s go into the Bible Code and see if this is possible for the future, but before we get into the Bible Code, let's look at a short clip from Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson on the subject: President Trump being Messiah Cyrus.
So, the title of this video called President Trump / Cyrus Could Be Speaker of the House In 2023 /USA Bible Code.
I personally believe the Military will intervene through martial law. Devolution.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
