Glenn’s VITAL WARNING about Putin’s ‘BAIT & SWITCH’ speech

Glenn Beck
Feb 22, 2023
Because not a single world leader has been willing to speak the truth about the far-left’s dangerous ideology, a huge vacuum emerged. And Vladimir Putin, during a recent speech, attempted to fill that void by appealing to conservatives in the West: ‘Look at what they're doing with their own people,’ Putin said. ‘It is all about the destruction of the family.’ But his speech, Glenn explains, was a BAIT AND SWITCH one. In this clip, Glenn explains the TRUE meaning behind this EVIL man's deceptive words. And, Glenn exposes the 'capital-T' Traditionalist behind Putin’s message: Alexander Dugin, who may just be the most dangerous man in the world...
