Iran, Israel, and Ezekiel 38?

Finally! The Gog/Magog war is upon us!

Do some Protestant scholars think the Gog/Magog war is on the brink of fulfillment? Yes.

Do several Rabbis think the Gog/Magog war is on the brink of fulfillment? Yes.

Does a Former Grand Mufti of Egypt think the Gog/Magog war is on the brink of fulfillment? Yes.





But is it really? Is it true that the much talked about Gog/Magog war of Ezekiel 38 is actually starting to take place right now, before our very eyes? Are we seeing the Ezekiel 38 prophecy being fulfilled right on our own YouTube channels and television stations?





Is Iran’s (known as Persia in the Gog/Magog war of Ezekiel 38) escalating conflict with Israel just the beginning of the war?





Does even the Bible teach that we are on the brink of the fulfillment of the Gog/Magog war? NO!!





The reality is that the Gog/Magog war is really over a thousand years away.





Watch this video as Dr. Thiel uses the word of God to lay bare the truth about the timing of the Gog/Magog war of Ezekiel 38 as he shines the light of Biblical prophecy on current world events.

Read the full article to this video titled 'Iran, Israel, and Trump: Is Gog & Magog of Ezekiel 38 soon?’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/iran-israel-and-trump-is-gog-magog-of-ezekiel-38-soon/