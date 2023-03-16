CBDCs: The Road To Total Digital Enslavement









CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) will enable faceless, unelected central bankers to not only track every single transaction you make, but also to control every aspect of your life, including where you can go, what you can buy and whether or not you can even buy anything at all.





Every last remnant of human freedom depends on widespread rejection of CBDCs.





An original production by Wide Awake Media.









SOURCE:





https://rumble.com/v2d9n66-cbdcs-the-road-to-total-digital-enslavement.html





https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1636040293601492992