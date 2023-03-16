© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBDCs: The Road To Total Digital Enslavement
CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) will enable faceless, unelected central bankers to not only track every single transaction you make, but also to control every aspect of your life, including where you can go, what you can buy and whether or not you can even buy anything at all.
Every last remnant of human freedom depends on widespread rejection of CBDCs.
An original production by Wide Awake Media.
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v2d9n66-cbdcs-the-road-to-total-digital-enslavement.html
https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1636040293601492992