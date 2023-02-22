Basics Of Ham Radio Digital Repeaters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A simple, non-technical overview of DMR & Digital Repeaters. In this video, I will explain how to access Digital Repeaters for Digital Voice & DMR Ham Radios. This includes DMR (Anytone, BTECH, Baofeng), Icom D-Star and Yaesu System Fusion.
Key Links:
RepeaterBook.com https://www.repeaterbook.com/index.php/en-us/