More Jim Willie and Patriot Underground contined-plywood has gone up through price inflation 3-400% , bread from $2 to $5-7 per loaf - we cannot cover our debt - thus inflation is going up -Part B
•
Published 2 months ago
•
You can see Jim Willy's brain working. He is sooooo smart
