The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 19: The Testing of Abraham
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
11 views • 11 months ago

Obedience is faith in action and God wanted Abraham to live in such a way that he would be looked upon as a positive example by future generations. We are all being trained for life in heaven with God; the spiritual growth takes place on earth and it is here that our future heavenly character is being developed.

This was the case with Abraham when he failed the first three tests, but God knew Abraham's heart and waited twenty-five years until He administered the final test involving the sacrifice of Isaac. Abraham obeyed the Lord's command and emerged a changed man, whom the Lord knew He could trust.

You too will be tested, and failing this earthly spiritual education will not affect your salvation, but it will cost you future rewards in heaven. God's creation is based upon law and order, and while He may allow you to rebel on earth, there will be no rebellion in heaven. Therefore, every believer will be tested and failing your spiritual education will mean a loss of position in heaven someday. As a believer in Christ, it is important to note that obedience is not works but faith in action.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1374.pdf

RLJ-1374 -- DECEMBER 23, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

sacrifice abraham isaac
