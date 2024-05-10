Cinnamon Queen Chickens Out of the Chicken Run Fall #chickens #chickensound #peace #frequencyhealing w/528 Hz tuning #528hz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Be "serenaded" by our chickens and enjoy the healing tones of my 528 Hz tuning fork as you watch our chickens enjoying their time in the yard while we tried to rat proof the chicken run.
This short is made from excerpts of our "Our Chickens" video.
For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/rats-in-the-chicken-coop.