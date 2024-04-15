BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Sexual Offenders Can Cause Dissociative Identity Disorder in Their Victims - Jon Uhler
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
28 views • 04/15/2024

Jon Uhler has spent more time working with prisoners in solitary confinement than any other therapist in the country. He has invaluable insight into why sexual offenders commit the crimes they do - and how deeply those crimes affect their victims. Jon is also the host of the podcast, Journey to Healing, and has treated both sex offenders and those who have been victimized by predators. He is additionally an expert on the chilling topics of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and the often ensuing dissociative identity disorder (DID), which has sometimes been called multiple personality disorder. Jon explains the decline that occurs in the mind of a predator who chooses to traumatize their victims, how those victims often suffer from DID as a result, and how they can find healing.



TAKEAWAYS


To understand DID you have to understand trauma, because that is where the problem starts


If children dissociate, they will inevitably dissociate as they grow up and are likely unaware that they are doing it


Extreme trauma and abuse can cause a child’s mind to “segment,” or fracture, which compartmentalizes different parts of their personality


Nature or nurture play a role in the creation of a psychopathic abuser, but it comes down to choosing to violate your conscience



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

TECN TV (listen to Jon’s podcast on Fridays 8-9pm EST): https://bit.ly/49w05Tv


🔗 CONNECT WITH JON UHLER

X: https://twitter.com/uhler_jon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JonKUhlerLPC


🔗 CONNECT WITH SURVIVOR SUPPORT

Website: https://www.survivorsupport.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHURCH PROTECT

Website: https://www.churchprotect.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healingchildcrimesdidsex offenderstraumasatanic ritual abusetherapistsolitary confinementdissociative identity disorderprisonersmpdpsychopathictina griffincounter culture mom showjon uhler
