Glenn makes a TERRIFYING artificial intelligence prediction
2977 views • 05/16/2023

Glenn Beck


May 15, 2023


We MUST begin to ask ourselves vital questions about artificial intelligence before it infiltrates every sector of our society — if it hasn’t already. In this clip, Glenn makes a TERRIFYING prediction about AI and relationships that he believes will occur in the next 18 months: ‘It's going to happen.’ Plus, Glenn explains the one question we must ALL answer when it comes to artificial intelligence and its threat against humanity: ‘Does it matter?’


humanityaiartificial intelligencepredictionthreatglenn beckrelationships
