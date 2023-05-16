Glenn makes a TERRIFYING artificial intelligence prediction

Glenn Beck





May 15, 2023





We MUST begin to ask ourselves vital questions about artificial intelligence before it infiltrates every sector of our society — if it hasn’t already. In this clip, Glenn makes a TERRIFYING prediction about AI and relationships that he believes will occur in the next 18 months: ‘It's going to happen.’ Plus, Glenn explains the one question we must ALL answer when it comes to artificial intelligence and its threat against humanity: ‘Does it matter?’





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qf0qB04HkE4