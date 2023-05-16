Glenn makes a TERRIFYING artificial intelligence prediction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
May 15, 2023
We MUST begin to ask ourselves vital questions about artificial intelligence before it infiltrates every sector of our society — if it hasn’t already. In this clip, Glenn makes a TERRIFYING prediction about AI and relationships that he believes will occur in the next 18 months: ‘It's going to happen.’ Plus, Glenn explains the one question we must ALL answer when it comes to artificial intelligence and its threat against humanity: ‘Does it matter?’
