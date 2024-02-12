The Russian Army, using an Orlan Drone, Located and Destroyed a US supplied M777 Howitzer with an Artillery Strike near Artyomovsk - Ammunition cook-off indicates the Gun was Destroyed - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Army, using an Orlan drone, located and destroyed a US supplied M777 howitzer with an artillery strike near Artyomovsk, the ammunition cook off indicates the gun was destroyed.
In addition to the 152-mm Krasnopol projectile and the Kh-38ML cruise missile, kamikaze drones of an unknown type began to fly in following the laser beam from the Orlan-30 UAV. It could be the Cube, or a new version of the Lancet.
The video shows the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces firing point located at a low altitude.
PART 2 - Coming Up - In second video the crew of the Orlan-30 UAV uses a laser beam to direct a kamikaze drone to a target, in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction.