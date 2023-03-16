REVELATION REDPILL Wednesday: 7 Seals, Coming On the Clouds & 144,000 Ep.4

In this week's episode, we are joined again by Spero Pictures writers, directors, and producers, Matt and Joy Thayer, to continue our discussion on the deep imagery the Bible uses to depict End Times events. This time, Matt and Joy will be taking us through 3 of the biggest topics of End Times Imagery: The 7 Seals, The 144,000 and The Coming on the Clouds- you DON'T want to miss this one!For more information and how to follow Matt & Joy click here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-red-pill-wednesday-7-seals-coming-on-the-clouds-144000/





