The End Times Action Is Off The Charts-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 13 2023

Three years ago, on March 16th of 2020, President Trump stood side by side with Anthony Fauci, and they announced that America would be locking down in order to stem the tide of the SARS-cov-2 coronavirus that had just been intentionally released from the Wuhan lab in China. They called it '15 Days To Flatten The Curve', today is day 1,092, and today on the Podcast we celebrate the clever antics of the New World Order who is still continuing the 'advance work' for the soon-coming 7-year kingdom of Antichrist. Today's program is brought to you by Pfizer.



"And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:" 2 Thessalonians 2:8 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, for the past 1,092 days we have been exposing the deeds of darkness as the New World Order continues its slithering slide forward in the abyss. I'm sure it's just a 'wild coincidence', but right now there appears to be a major banking collapse in the making as I am sure you have been reading the headlines all weekend long. It started in Silicon Valley and is now spreading around the world. Perfect timing for a New World Order celebration, wouldn't you say? I would, and I am. We have always said we will end the countdown when the shenanigans stop, but guess what? It's Day 1,092 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and they absolutely have not only not stopped, they are reaching new heights. Today on the Prophecy News Podcast, join us as we show you yet again the advancement of the New World Order in these last days before the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church.

