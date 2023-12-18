MIRRORED

Digi Touch

28 Jul 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yamylfXvL08&ab_channel=DigiTouch

ZigZagStatic

3 Jul 2023

This is some wild stuff.

A.I. generating dreams & turning wi-fi routers into cameras that sees through walls.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3ZPFE4zHfk&ab_channel=ZigZagStatic

Riverside Homestead Life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcznpaUDqwc&ab_channel=RiversideHomesteadLife

19 Jan 2023

WARNING: WiFi to 'SEE' People Through Walls in DETAIL! | SHTF 2023

Did you know that your WiFi router can see you in your home in detail? Well, this is a fact! In this video, we're discussing how WiFi routers are designed to detect people in their homes in the future, and what we can do to prepare for this. Is this SHTF 2023, Should we be Prepping?



