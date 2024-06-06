Israeli Official says - Intention to Fully Occupy Gaza, Establish Settlements & Displace Palestinians - 👆THIS Constitutes WAR CRIMES under ALL INT'L LAWS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of #Israel, explicitly announces the #Israeli occupation's intention to fully occupy #Gaza, establish settlements, and displace #Palestinians, which constitutes war crimes under all international laws.
It is worth noting that this government is supported by the #US administration with unlimited military aid funded by taxpayer money.
During the war and up to this moment, all spokespersons for the #US administration declare that they find
"no indications" of #Israel violating international or #American laws.