Israeli Official says - Intention to Fully Occupy Gaza, Establish Settlements & Displace Palestinians - 👆THIS Constitutes WAR CRIMES under ALL INT'L LAWS

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of #Israel, explicitly announces the #Israeli occupation's intention to fully occupy #Gaza, establish settlements, and displace #Palestinians, which constitutes war crimes under all international laws.

It is worth noting that this government is supported by the #US administration with unlimited military aid funded by taxpayer money.

During the war and up to this moment, all spokespersons for the #US administration declare that they find

"no indications" of #Israel violating international or #American laws.