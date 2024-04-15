And We Know 4.15.2024 April SHOWERS, Predicted Isr@el Fireworks, Not WW3, Exposure of THEIR plans, the Precipice

LT of And We Know





April 15, 2024





Well, we had a wonderful weekend of more social media turmoil. Folks latched on to a fireworks show in another part of the earth and the doomsday people will out in mass trying to figure it all out. I can understand why. We will get into it today. If you watched it and said, “I know this is all coming together and the deep state is losing,” … well, you are growing and you are awake. Congratulations. Let’s get into it.





Scottie Scheffler interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sftys9JG7pc





Scotty MAR10 vid: WRAY lying agin https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1217





Gina Carano says that she has grown spiritually as a Christian since the pandemic after being fired unjustly for speaking out for the unvaccinated, https://t.me/PepeMatter/19260





August 17th, 2023 Trump predicted that Biden's payment of 6 billion dollars to Iran would stoke mayhem throughout the Middle East and cost countless lives.https://t.me/PepeMatter/19268





Trump says that this escalation would have never happened if he was President and that he will quickly revive America. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19273





2007 - Former General Wesley Clark revealed U.S. plan for Middle East wars and 'taking out' seven countries https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/56666





Purchasing a child for sex is a misdemeanor in California, carrying a maximum sentence of a year in jail. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/140217

