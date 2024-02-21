© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can use botanical adjuvants. So the botanical adjuvants, that's what you would consider Cardio Miracle or Nutritional Frontiers, Prolean Greens or any of the Nutritional Frontiers; because they take that key nutrient; Dimethyl Glycine, in phytonutrients - plants - phyto! We don't want synthetic.
I was a fermentation chemist in 1980. That's what you do. All vaccines are fermented. All viral vaccines are fermented. Anything in a monkey kidney cell line... It's up monkey kidney cells, and you can see how they change the words. And so again, we go all the way back to UpJohn, 1987. I got a book from Upjohn when I worked there just one year and I saw what they were doing to our cows, to our animal food.. bovine growth hormone. And they say: all these athletes are injecting growth hormone. No, they're not! They're in every single shot. You've got growth hormone in every aborted fetal cell-line and it's in everything. Bayer-Monsanto said it! They put it in your pills. So this is why if we educate... and they're like..."really?", and when you see: they were lied to! Every shot since 2009 was a COVID shot! H1N1, Zika, Ebola. They marched through their Plandemic to pique the fear!
Full interview: https://robertscottbell.com/a-sunday-conversation-with-dr-judy-mikovits/