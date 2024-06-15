BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IS IT 1984? by Huckleberry
HuckleberryMusic
HuckleberryMusic
1 follower
25 views • 11 months ago

"Is It 1984?" is a song I wrote and produced in 2007 in response to a bill introduced to Congress to censor people in violation of the First Article in the Bill of Rights. It was US House Bill 1955. It did not pass but now we are all experiencing the effect of the continued effort by the government and social media platforms to censor us. The original production of this song is just as applicable today as it was in 2007 and before.


I have updated my live performances of the song by adding a new verse and modifying the lyrics to reflect the increased intensity of censorship. I plan to produce the song at some time in the future with the updated lyrics.  To read the new lyrics go to Project Avalon at https://projectavalon.net/forum4/showthread.php?123144-Music-by-Huckleberry&p=1618054&viewfull=1#post1618054








Keywords
censorship911conspiracy1984big brotherthought policeorwellnewspeak
