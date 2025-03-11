King Buffalo’s Sean McVay - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Sean McVay, guitarist/vocalist of the heavy psychedelic rock band, King Buffalo, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Jr Parks. King Buffalo is currently supporting their newest single, Balrog.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Warmoth Hybrid Telecaster - https://warmoth.com/guitar-bodies/hybrid-tele
Bare Knuckle Mule Pickups - https://tidd.ly/3FgvJKL
Tunematic Bridge - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzyQkO
Warmoth Stratocaster - https://warmoth.com/guitar-bodies/stratocaster
Schaller 3D-6 Bridge - https://tidd.ly/3Dp4xZG
D'Addario NYXL Strings (10-46) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LEmxQ
Whirlwind Orange Box Phaser - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jemNDa
Peterson StroboStomp HD - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55nWmD
Fulltone OCD - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOebYQ
Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini (TS Mini) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnPNe4
Analog Man Mini Buffer - https://www.buyanalogman.com/Analog_Man_Buffer_Pedal_p/am-buffer.htm
Stomp Under Foot Silverfish Fuzz - https://stompunderfoot.com/shop-1
Saturnworks True Bypass Looper - https://tidd.ly/3Dp9cuG
Boss RV-6 Digital Reverb - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yE0X3
Strymon Timeline - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2adoXG
Vox V847 Wah - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGbAay
Fender Hot Rod DeVille Michael Landau Signature Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MAbPjN
Vox AC30 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOGLbZ
Keith McMillen 12 Step MIDI Foot Controller - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzyQNO
Korg MicroKorg Synth - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLZebO
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 26, 2025
Location - Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:23 Guitars
02:53 Pedalboard
08:34 Amplifier
10:26 Synth/Etc.
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
